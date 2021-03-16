John Oliver On Meghan Markle’s Revelations About The Royal Family: ‘I Didn’t Find Any Of It Surprising’

John Oliver never expects much good out of the Royal Family.

On Monday night, the “Last Week Tonight” host was on “The Tonight Show”, and Jimmy Fallon asked for his reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big Oprah Winfrey interview.

“It was amazing,” Oliver said. “I mean, I will say, I didn’t find any of it surprising. That was kind of what I felt, sadly, her experience was going to be going in because, you know, I grew up, I know the Royal Family from a distance and they seemed like flawed people. That’s literally the kindest way I can possibly put it.”

Last week, following the interview, a resurfaced clip from Global’s “The Late Show” went viral, in which Oliver predicted, in 2018, that Markle was “marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications.”

Asked by Fallon whether the bombshell interview might lead to changes within the Royal Family, Oliver said, “It’s hard to say, isn’t it? Because the Royal Family, its whole selling point is that it doesn’t change. That was kind of the point of it over centuries, that times come and go, governments rise and fall, but the Royal Family will always be there, unyielding. The stiff upper lip that doesn’t wobble. So, that’s their selling point.”

He added, “As years go by, you realize that not changing is not entirely a good thing. Because that means the times might be changing around you, and you are refusing to evolve. So I don’t think they will change because I don’t think they have the capacity to. But they obviously should.”