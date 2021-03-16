Jane Fonda Voices Support For Those Protesting Pipeline Replacement In Minnesota

Jane Fonda is continuing to do her bit amid the climate change crisis.

The actress and activist, 83, voiced her support for those protesting the Enbridge Line 3 replacement this week.

Fonda shared a clip of herself during a visit to the project site in Northern Minnesota, revealing her concerns about the environmental consequences of the pipeline replacement.

The star’s caption included, “We were driving down the highway and pulled over to see the impacts of the nearly 1 million barrels of tar sands per day being brought from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin by Enbridge, a Canadian pipeline company responsible for the largest inland oil spill in the U.S.”

She revealed how “Enbridge seeks to build a new pipeline corridor through untouched wetlands and the treaty territory of Anishinaabe peoples, through the Mississippi River headwaters to the shore of Lake Superior.”

Fonda also said she’d be at the rivers “that are being threatened” over the next few days to “pray and send a message to Enbridge that water is life.”

The project, which the Ojibwe Water Protectors have called to be halted, is thought to be about half complete, KBJR 6 reported.