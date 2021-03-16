Alicia Silverstone Is ‘Loving The “Clueless” Vibes’ Harry Styles Was Dishing Out At The Grammys

Harry Styles is definitely not a fashion victim or ensemble-challenged.

At the Grammys on Sunday night, Harry Style stepped onstage to accept the prize for Best Pop Solo Performance wearing a yellow plaid jacket and purple scarf that immediately brought to mind the classic ’90s comedy “Clueless”.

RELATED: Harry Styles Wins His First Grammy For ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Actress Alicia Silverstone certainly noticed the resemblance, sharing a photo of the singer in the outfit on her Instagram, next to images of her “Clueless” character Cher sporting similar looks.

RELATED: Olivia Wilde Reacts After Harry Styles Bags First Grammy Award

Styles is hardly the first to pull off the Cher look. In her music video for “Fancy”, Iggy Azalea went full-“Clueless”, complete with high school location and yellow plaid outfit.