Prince Harry And Prince William Speak For The First Time Since Explosive Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince Harry and Prince William have finally spoken following the controversial Oprah Winfrey interview.

Harry and Meghan Markle spoke to Winfrey in a tell-all chat that aired earlier this month, with William recently saying he hadn’t had a chance to speak to his brother about some of the allegations he made.

Gayle King then revealed during Tuesday’s “CBS This Morning” that the talk had taken place.

King, who is close friends with Winfrey and Markle, shared, “Well, I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.

“And I think what is still upsetting to them is the Palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still,” she added.

King continued, “No one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time. And I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the Royal Family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant.

“And until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry’s family.”

She said, “The bullying thing was raised in 2018 and now there’s an ongoing investigation about bullying from Meghan Markle, when anyone who has worked with her will tell you exactly who she is.

“You know, she’s really a very sweet, caring person. And as I say, Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah’s interview. Everything.”

Harry and Meghan’s rep declined to comment when approached by ET Canada. ET Canada has also reached out to Kensington Palace.

During their sit-down interview, Harry and Meghan discussed the behind-the-scenes drama of their royal exit, questions regarding their son’s skin colour, the sex of their forthcoming second child, and where their relationships now stand after leaving royal life behind.

Harry also revealed there was a point where he felt “really let down” by how his father, Prince Charles, had acted amid the royal exit and said there was a point when Charles stopped taking his calls. Harry insisted he loves his brother William “to bits” despite rumours of a feud.

Meanwhile, Meghan opened up about how there was a time when she had suicidal thoughts, because of the huge toll everything had taken on her mental health. She explained that she asked the institution for help and was told she could not seek treatment in a mental health facility.