‘The Voice’: Savanna Woods Has Kelly Clarkson And Nick Jonas Battling It Out After Incredible Cranberries Cover

Savanna Woods had Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkon battling it out on “The Voice” Monday.

The singer, 26, belted out a cover of the Cranberries’ “Zombie”, showing off her killer vocals as she hit all those high notes at the end.

Coaches Jonas and Clarkson spun their chairs during the performance, with the latter waiting right until the last minute to show her interest.

Clarkson said of why she waited so long, “After she got big I wanted to hear how she would sound when she got small again and I loved it.”

Jonas gushed, “Your tone is incredible, I think you’re incredibly laid back and to have that contrast in your performing style with those big rock vocals is very impressive.

“I was able to really feel that you had something to say and that’s the kind of artist I want to work with,” insisting Woods should pick him because he spun his chair first.

Clarkson shared, “I love a creepy kinda vibe! I think you’re cool as hell, I don’t know anyone that has been like you [on ‘The Voice’].”

Despite Jonas’s efforts, Woods eventually went with Team Clarkson.