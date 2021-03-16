‘Killing Eve’ To End With Season 4 As Network Develops Potential Spinoffs

A big farewell is in order for “Killing Eve”.

On Tuesday, AMC announced that the acclaimed drama starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will be coming to an end with its upcoming fourth season.

The new season will head into production for an eight-episode run, set to premiere in 2022.

“’Killing Eve’ has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” said Oh in a statement. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Comer added, “’Killing Eve’ has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

While the show, which was co-created by “Fleabag” star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is set to end, the network is already at work developing potential spinoffs to expand the “Killing Eve” universe.

Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks, said, “We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made ‘Killing Eve’ much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.”

In keeping with the show’s tradition of having a new head writer each season, “Sex Education” and “Secret Diary of a Call Girl” write Laura Neal will take over the position.

Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle said, “We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of ‘Killing Eve’. From the magical Phoebe to the delectable [Emerald Fennell], [Suzanne Heathcote] and now Laura, headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona Shaw, and Kim Bodnia, and with brilliantly talented directors and crew. No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there’s so much more to come. Buckle up!”



“Killing Eve” premiered to acclaim in 2018, including multiple Emmy nominations for Waller-Bridge and Oh, and an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series win for Comer.