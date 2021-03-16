Kelly Clarkson Plays A ‘Wicked Game’ On ‘Kellyoke’

Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson has a wicked new Chris Isaak cover on “Kellyoke”.

Clarkson and her house band Y’all covered Isaak’s Hot 100 hit “Wicked Game” on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Isaak released “Wicked Game” in June 1989 as a single from his third studio album Heart Shaped World. It did not gain much traction until it was featured in the 1990 David Lynch film “Wild at Heart”, eventually charting in the top five in 11 countries, including Canada and the U.S.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Faith Hill’s “Keep Walkin’ On”, U2’s “Beautiful Day”, and Gwen Stefani’s “Misery”.