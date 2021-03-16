Matt James Talks Rachael Kirkconnell Racism Controversy And How It Felt Seeing Her For The First Time Post-Split: ‘It Hit Me Like A Ton Of Bricks’

Matt James is speaking out following his much-discussed “Bachelor” breakup with Rachael Kirkconnell.

James chatted to Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” about Monday’s “After the Final Rose” and how he and Kirkconnell had called it quits after racially insensitive photos of her re-emerged online.

James said of seeing Kirkconnell for the first time post-split, “It hit me like a ton of bricks.

“I felt the weight of everything that I was carrying throughout the season and with what we were dealing with as a country and having to explain that, why I think it’s problematic to me and our relationship, which was extremely difficult.”

"As the love stories become more diverse the people that tell them should become just as diverse…I'm excited to see the institutional change take place and I'm honored to be a part of it." @mattjames919 talks about the future of @BachelorABC franchise. https://t.co/fSvXNfQioz pic.twitter.com/KDHgnDtlzF — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 16, 2021

Strahan then asked James if the ultimate goal was to get engaged, despite not popping the question on “The Bachelor”.

He shared, “When you find out the things I did, it deters you from that ultimate goal because—like I stated during ‘After the Final Rose’—there’s just things that you might not understand what it means to be with someone like me.”

“The conversations that have come from everything that’s taken place are more important than anything I could’ve left with.” @mattjames919 talks about the emotional ending of his @BachelorABC season. https://t.co/CyqusvKxxI pic.twitter.com/If5tPBaTLa — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 16, 2021

When asked if he felt like he “missed out” on other relationships on the show because of what happened with Kirkconnell, James said: “The conversations that have come from everything that’s taken place are more important than anything I could’ve left with.

“And if that means that I leave under the circumstances that I left with, so be it.”