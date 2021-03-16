Disney’s Live-Action ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Movie Starring Yara Shahidi Begins Production In Vancouver

Canada is getting a sprinkle of pixie dust.

On Tuesday, Disney announced that the upcoming live-action film “Peter Pan & Wendy” has started production in Vancouver.

Directed by David Lowery, who previously helmed the remake “Pete’s Dragon” for Disney, the new take on the Peter Pan story stars Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Ever Anderson as Wendy, and Alexander Molony as Peter.

“Based on J. M. Barrie’s novel ‘Peter and Wendy’ and inspired by the 1953 animated classic, ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ is the timeless tale of a young girl who, defying her parents’ wishes to attend boarding school, travels with her two younger brothers to the magical Neverland,” the official description reads. “There, she meets a boy who refuses to grow up, a tiny fairy and an evil pirate captain, and they soon find themselves on a thrilling and dangerous adventure far, far away from their family and the comforts of home.”

Talking about the film, Lowery said in a statement, “Peter Pan has long been one of my favourite stories, partially because I’ve always resisted growing up, but also because of the heart, adventure and imagination that makes J.M. Barrie’s original tale so evergreen. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to redefine his iconic characters for a new generation — and even more excited that I get to do so with such an exceptional cast and crew.”

The film will also star Alan Tudyk and Molly Parker as Mr. and Mrs. Darling, Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily, Jim Gaffigan as Smee, Joshua Pickering as John and Jacobi Jupe as Michael.

“Peter Pan & Wendy” is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.