Jennifer Garner Shares Sweet Family Connection She Has With Her New Movie ‘Yes Day’

Jennifer Garner has a cute family connection with her new movie “Yes Day”.

The actress spoke to Seth Meyers about the flick on Monday’s “Late Night”, telling the host: “I used to read Yes Day! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal to my kids. We adopted Yes Days before they were a thing.

“I think the whole world was kind of quietly starting to do them and then we made a movie of it. So here it is.”

Garner shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The star replied as Meyers asked if she really said “Yes” to everything her “real-life kids” asked her for a day: “I did, but I would kind of set it up. I mean, the movie sets it up like you should have these big asks.

“It’s really colourful, wish fulfillment. The most fun, joyful version. I kind of set it up with my kids like, ‘Hey, maybe you should ask for a picnic?’ You know?”

Meyers then asked Garner about those roller-coaster shots.

She shared, “I was so miserable. Most of that footage of the take… this is called the Twisted Colossus at Magic Mountain.

“It is not something I would ever do even on a ‘Yes Day’. My own children would not ask me to do something this odious.”