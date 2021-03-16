James Corden And Reggie Watts Throw On ‘Silk Sonic’ Cosplay For ‘Leave The Door Open’ Parody

Click to share this via email

James Corden and Reggie Watts are here, so move over Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

Mars and .Paak delivered a pleasant, if unexpected, surprise with the release of “Leave the Door Open” — a song from their throwback R&B super-duo Silk Sonic. Their new single caught the attention of the late-night super-duo of Corden and Watts.

Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show” featured a parody of “Leave the Door Open” titled “Leave the TV On”.

Corden and Watts rocked their best Silk Sonic cosplay but their vocals were on point. The duo’s parody also featured a cameo from Global’s “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on the titular TV, and a nod to “Late Night with Seth Meyers”.

Silk Sonic are currently working on the release of their debut studio album, An Evening with Silk Sonic.