Kelly Clarkson Surprises Louisiana Residents Hit By Hurricanes With Rebuilt Homes

Kelly Clarkson is helping people rebuild their lives.

In a new video, the daytime TV host partnered with Wayfair to help restore the homes of Lake Charles, Louisiana, residents devastated by the back-to-back hurricanes Laura and Delta last year.

The houses belonging to the Gomez family and local resident Martha “were left with leaking roofs, shattered windows, broken doors, and damaged siding,” according to a Wayfair press statement to People.

The houses also had “extensive leaks,” which damaged personal items, furniture, carpets, and more.

Clarkson and Wayfair paid the costs of repair and renovation, along with items from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection.

“2020 was a year we’ll never forget. The Lake Charles community faced an extremely difficult situation when the place they call home was hit by deadly storms that caused a tremendous amount of loss,” Clarkson said. “It can take years to rebuild a community, but if we work together to help those in need, we can accomplish a lot.”