Jennifer Garner Talks Protecting Her Kids From The Paparazzi: ‘Cameras Looked Like Weapons’

Jennifer Garner made power moves for her children in 2013 and it’s been “life-changing” for her family ever since.

Seven-years-ago, the actress, 48, Halle Berry and Kristen Bell helped create anti-paparazzi laws in California, that make it a crime to photograph minor children of celebrities.

Joining Jess Cagle on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” to promote her new Netflix film “Yes Day”, Garner opened up about what life has been like since helping the law pass.

“Halle really led the way, and so did Kristen,” she said.

But at the time, Garner says, “It didn’t even seem like it was possible – we just wanted it so badly.”

“My daughter gave a speech to a collection of police officers, the California District Attorney and to all kinds of people,” she explained. “She was 5 and she talked about what it was like to be followed and how scary it was. She talked about how she felt trapped… as a 5-year-old.”

She added, “She has nothing to do with her parent’s jobs.”

“But that law being passed did make it better,” she said. “We used to have 20 [paparazzi] at a time, now we only have one or two.

While the aim is to have “zero” paparazzi following her family, for now, it’s still “life-changing.”

“They look like weapons, you know? Those big cameras pointed at a little kid,” she added. “It was scary for a long time, for a really long time.”

“Yes Day” is streaming now on Netflix.