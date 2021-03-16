Natasha Richardson’s Son Micheál Opens Up About His Mother’s Sudden Death When He Was 13

Micheál Richardson is opening up about losing his mother Natasha Richardson in 2009 when he was 13-years-old.

In a new interview with The Times, the 25-year-old actor talks about his mom’s tragic death following a ski accident in Quebec.

Natasha fell and hit her head while taking a beginner skiing lesson at Mont Tremblant. After initially not getting medical help, she was later flown to a hospital in New York, where she died two days later, at age 45, from an epidural hematoma.

“She was a terrific, terrific mother. What I wish is I could have just these adult conversations with her, these random questions about the industry or music,” Micheál remembers. “I was a mama’s boy growing up and she was really my best friend. I mean we were all a close family, but Danny [his younger brother] was my dad’s boy and I was my mom’s boy, for sure.”

Talking about his mother’s shocking death, Micheál describes how the tragedy affected his life and his thinking.

“It was so sudden. When it’s unexpected and it’s just a complete freak accident, it really sort of messes with your mind, whether you believe in fate or not,” he explains.

He adds that losing his mother was “a bit of a head spin” and he spent several years “distracting” himself from the loss, though he says that to this day he still experiences grief.

Micheál and his father Liam Neeson recently starred together in the movie “Made in Italy”, which tells the story of a father, Robert, reconnecting with his estranged son at the house in Tuscany inherited from Robert’s late wife.