Tayshia Adams Spills On Her New Role For The Next Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’

Tayshia Adams is ready to head back to the “Bachelor” mansion once again.

Fresh off her season of “The Bachelorette”, the star will have a new role in the upcoming season beside Kaitlyn Bristowe. The hosting shakeup comes after longtime host Chris Harrison made controversial comments defending “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist behaviour.

Adams joined “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host Becca Kufrin following Monday night’s “After The Final Rose” and “Bachelor” finale when it was announced that fan-favourites Katie Thurston and Michelle Young will lead back-to-back seasons of the hit reality series. During the episode, Adams let Bachelor Nation in on her new role.

“You are going to be her mentor, her advisor, her confidante,” Kufrin explained. “You’ve been in her shoes, you’ve walked through this crazy journey as ‘The Bachelorette’.”

“I’m so excited to be here for Katie,” Adams gushed. “One of the best parts of my journey was having all of you guys come see me because no one can give you better advice than another Bachelorette. No one else really gets what you are going through. So the fact that I get to be there for Katie, and help her along the way, is so fun.”

“I wanna get that girl engaged,” she added.

“I’m also so excited to be doing this with Kaitlyn,” Adams explained. “I feel like Kaitlyn and I have such different personalities, and we’ve had such different seasons, so I think Katie is very lucky to have both of our different perspectives.”

According to Adams and Kufrin, Thurston is already in the “Bachelorette” bubble and is “ready to meet her men.”

Adams and Kufrin also talked about Matt James and how they empathize with the weight he carried being the first Black Bachelor.

“I really hope he’s able to move on in life, and not carry the burden,” Adams said. “He has enough to deal with by just being a Black man.”