Watch Metallica’s Spin On ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ At Golden State Warriors Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game

Metallica gave the U.S. National Anthem some attitude just before the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett delivered the performance from Metallica’s headquarters. The duo appeared on the Chase Center jumbotron in San Fransisco to deliver their metal spin on “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Their amps were adorned with the Warriors’ logos.

Earlier tonight before our hometown Golden State @warriors tipped off against their Western Conference rival LA @Lakers, James and @KirkHammett virtually warmed things up in the @ChaseCenter with their rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." #warriorsground pic.twitter.com/OgooTw9iUq — Metallica (@Metallica) March 16, 2021

Metallica is a mainstay at sporting events in San Fransisco, with Hetfield and Hammet having made regular appearances at pre-pandemic events to perform the anthem. They even own wear their own custom jerseys to Giants, Warriors and San Jose Sharks games.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, Metallica’s shredding performance did nothing to save them from a Lakers’ thrashing. The final score was 128-97 in favour of the LeBron James-led L.A. Lakers.