Jared Leto Looks Unrecognizable As He Films ‘House Of Gucci’ In Milan

Jared Leto looks unrecognizable as he is spotted on the set of Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie “House of Gucci”.

The actor is shooting scenes in Milan on Tuesday, seen donning a bald patch, grey streaks in his hair and prosthetics to play fashion designer Paolo Gucci.

Credit: The Image Direct

Leto wore a purple corduroy suit in the snaps, which he teamed with a pair of bright green and orange shoes.

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver also star in the much-talked about film.

Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, while Driver portrays her husband (and eventually ex-husband) Maurizio Gucci.

“House of Gucci” tells the shocking true story of the events leading up to Reggiani’s arrest and 1998 trial, in which she was convicted of plotting Gucci’s assassination after their divorce.

In addition to Leto, Gaga and Driver, the film’s star-studded ensemble cast also includes Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci and Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi.