‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Documentary Teaser Appropriately Drops On 3/16

In celebration of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Day, take a look at A&E and WWE’s upcoming documentary about the pro-wrestling legend.

Tuesday, March 16 (3/16) is labelled “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Day in honour of his famous catchphrase “Austin 3:16”. A&E and WWE are currently working on a biographical documentary about the beer-guzzling superstar and release a teaser for the television-film on Tuesday.

“This film traces the story of the man who became WWE’s biggest star in the ’90s. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s authentic, fiery personality epitomized WWE’s ‘Attitude Era’ and transformed him into a pop culture icon,” a press release explains. “After nearly being paralyzed by a neck injury, Austin made one of the greatest comebacks in WWE history.

A&E and WWE are collaborating on 10 weeks of programming blocks featuring eight original two-hour documentary under its award-winning “Biography” banner. The featured superstars are Austin, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, Ultimate Warrior and Canada’s own Bret Hart and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

“Biography: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin” premieres Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on A&E.