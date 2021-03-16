Ed Helms And Jana Schmieding’s New Comedy ‘Rutherford Falls’ Takes On A Problematic Statue In First Look

Ed Helms is teaming up with Jana Schmieding for an all-new comedy.

Per the official logline, “Rutherford Falls”, from co-creators Mike Schur (“The Office”, “The Good Place”), Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas, follows two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call.

Photo: Peacock

And in the new trailer, which debuted Tuesday, Nathan, the proud descendant of his small town’s founder fighting to leave the town’s very problematic statue of “Big Larry” where it is. But the statue causes a lot of problems… and a lot of car accidents.

The show will also focus heavily on the town’s Native American community.

Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan also star.

“Rutherford Falls” premieres on April 22 on Peacock.