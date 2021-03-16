Bri Springs Reacts To ‘Bachelor’ Finale, Hopes Rachael Kirkconnell Will ‘Put Actions Behind Her Words’

The historic season finale of “The Bachelor” truly was a two-hour setup for the compelling “After The Final Rose” special — and yes, it was the most dramatic one yet.

Tensions were high and the silence was deafening between Matt James and his now ex-girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell as they reunited face-to-face for the first time since their breakup.

James and Kirkconnell ended their relationship after photos surfaced online of the 24-year-old at an Antebellum plantation-themed party back in 2018.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, James’ third-place finisher, Bri Springs, gave her thoughts on the dramatic “ATFR” special.

“I think I understand where Matt is coming from as well, just as a black woman through my lived experiences. It’s hard to see yourself forward with someone after those things take place, but I think given the situation I really hope that Rachael uses this as a learning lesson to move forward and really put actions behind her words now,” she shared.

As for what the future holds for the franchise, it was announced that both Michelle Young and Katie Thurston will be the next two Bachelorette’s – set to air this summer and fall on Citytv.

With Chris Harrison stepping aside for now, helping the Bachelorettes along the way will be new hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“I am excited,” Springs said of the hosting announcement.

“While I did like Chris on the show, I think he could be a really good catalyst for change moving forward and I hope this can give an opportunity for additional diverse stories to be heard on the show, so I’m extremely happy that Kaitlyn and Tayshia get that opportunity,” she added.

Check out our full interview with Springs below.