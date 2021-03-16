Lindsay Joan Has Blake Shelton And Nick Jonas Fighting Over Her Explosive Performance On ‘The Voice’

Linsday Joan has four high-profile fans after her explosive audition on “The Voice”.

Joan’s explosive cover of Halsey’s “Nightmare” turned heads and two judges’ chairs. It was a free-for-all of compliments as Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton applauded the hopeful’s sweet, sweet high notes.

“I’m glad that you’re on ‘The Voice’, I think this is the perfect place for you,” Clarkson said. “You have such a huge pop vocal but also with a soulfulness and a sultriness. It’s really nice too, I’m an idiot I should’ve turned around. Honest to God don’t even have a reason.” Adding, “You’re so talented, I’m an idiot and I will steal you.”

RELATED: Zania Alaké Shows Off Her ‘Timeless’ Vocals On ‘The Voice’

“During the lower parts of the song, you felt like you were still a little unsteady and so that made me hesitant but once you were hitting those high notes, it was like woah, like amazing,” Legend added.

Fun fact, Joan got a B+ on a fourth-grade Powerpoint about Clarkson. Shelton, arguably the fiercest competitor on “The Voice”, showered Joan’s in praise.

“I love it when people react like this when people make it on to ‘The Voice’, cause dammit this is a big deal, this is the biggest stage in the world,” Shelton gushed. “The Super Bowl can suck it. I’ve been doing this for a long time and I instantly knew she’s a little nervous, she shook up and she’s found a spot now to dump all her nervous energy into and which is the chorus.”

“You were able to channel it something incredible,” he added. “You already have this charisma about you, you put that in with some confidence and just kind of shedding those nerves a little bit, you’re going to be unstoppable Lindsay. I really do think that.”

“Lindsay, the important thing moving forward is going to be finding that confidence in yourself and I think for your voice, there are so many things we could do with song selection and I want to get the chance to do that.”

RELATED: Anna Grace’s Billie Eilish Cover Earns A Rare Four-Chair Turn On ‘The Voice’

Jonas had a simple, yet effective pitch for Joan.

“Your are amazing when you are hitting the high notes,” Jonas chimed in. “She blew me away.”

Joan ultimately went with one-third of the Jonas Brothers.