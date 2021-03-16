Jamie Kennedy On The 25th Anniversary Of ‘Scream’

Sorry horror fans, Jamie Kennedy won’t be making a cameo in the newest instalment of the “Scream” franchise, but he does have a few ideas of how the writers could make it happen.

“Randy could have a twin, he could have faked his death, he could have been a mastermind, people say that all the time or he could have been so paranoid, he knew how to fake his death and go into hiding to only be discovered as a paranoid person with a beard or they could play it from another point of view, like how ‘Cobra Kai’ shows you the complete opposite side of the ‘Karate Kid,’ so Randy could have lived in his own POV, and we could see what happened, what led up to the murder, how he did it, did he get murdered, there’s angles to that,” Kennedy told ET Canada.

“I think it would be cool if Randy could come in [the next instalment], and I’m telling you he’s not, he’s deader than the doornail, but since so many things are getting rebooted, it would be neat for people to think he was alive somehow,” he added.

When asked if he already pitched filmmakers Radio Silence his ideas for the genre-bending horror followup film, Kennedy admits he doesn’t think they’d necessarily be down to play with the fantasies and fan conspiracy theories.

“I don’t know if they’d like that too much. I think they want Randy to stay dead, but everybody is getting reboots and there are alternate universes and so I’m like why can’t ‘Scream’ do that because I love the movies and I love being a part of it,” Kennedy said.

“I think that ‘Scream’ is now on the Mount Rushmore of horror movies. I think that new generations are going to discover it and it’s going to be that beautiful thing that just lives on and on and on, just like ‘Halloween’ and ‘Friday the 13th,’ and I’m just really lucky to have been a part of it,” Kennedy continued adding that even though his character is dead, he’ll still be on set in spirit.

As of Dec. 20, “Scream” will be celebrating its 25th birthday, which has Kennedy’s mind boggled.

“Our baby is all grown up! They can legally get insurance on their own now,” Kennedy said. “I feel like it just happened. Am I crazy? It just stays relevant.”

“It feels like [we shot it] yesterday, but I have a theory that movies from the ’70s, when they get to the ’90s, it felt like a world away, but [the] movie’s from the ’90s seem to still be in sync today. It’s still part of pop culture, maybe it’s the rebooting or the world, but I feel like things are still connected to the ’90s,” he added.

Kennedy now stars in an IFC’s newest film, “Last Call,” that shares the story of a real estate developer, Mick (Jeremy Piven), returning home to his offbeat blue-collar Irish neighbourhood in the shadows of Philadelphia for a funeral and is obligated to stay to ensure his parents’ ailing family business gets back on course. Amidst all of this, he grows closer to his childhood crush (Taryn Manning) who is also back in town, while enduring the constant ridicule from his old hometown crew. As Mick begins to reconnect with the neighbourhood he grew up in, he finds himself at a crossroads when forced to either raze or resurrect the family bar.

“I hope it gives people a little bit of levity during these trying times,” Kennedy said. “I don’t want to give too much of the plot away, but you can see where money plays in it, but is that always the right answer or is your happiness and peace of mind the right answer? It’s the little things in life that mean a lot.”

“Last Call” will be in theatres, on-demand, and digital on March 19.