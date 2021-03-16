Garcelle Beauvais And Kyle Richards Are In A Better Place After ‘Difficult Conversations’ About Race

The relationship between “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards is on the mend.The two did not see eye-to-eye during Beauvais’ first season on the show. Richards claimed during the reunion that Beauvais stiffed her on a $5,000 pledge to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. In a new interview, Beauvais confirmed they’re more on the same page after having some serious talks. RELATED: Monique Samuels Says Her ‘Crazy Ride’ On ‘RHOP’ Is Over “I think what changed is sometimes you have to have the conversations that are tough,” Beauvais told Vulture. “If you turn on any news, any talk show, anything right now, all of them have talked about race issues,” she told the outlet. “I think whenever you have those difficult conversations, it can either go one of two ways.” “It can either go that relationship is severed and you both don’t get each other, or you were able to get past it and actually have a deeper conversation and maybe something important came out of it,” she elaborated. RELATED: NeNe Leakes Calls For Fans To Boycott ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Beauvais confirmed the two had talks about “race and racism in America.”

“Oh, yeah. I don’t know how much I can say, but I think her calling me out for not paying for the charity was definitely something that she weaponized,” she added. “We can watch it on the show — I’m not allowed to really talk about it. But it was along the lines of certain things you say to people, and that was just a low blow.”