Garcelle Beauvais And Kyle Richards Are In A Better Place After ‘Difficult Conversations’ About Race

“I think what changed is sometimes you have to have the conversations that are tough,” Beauvais told Vulture. “If you turn on any news, any talk show, anything right now, all of them have talked about race issues,” she told the outlet. “I think whenever you have those difficult conversations, it can either go one of two ways.”
“It can either go that relationship is severed and you both don’t get each other, or you were able to get past it and actually have a deeper conversation and maybe something important came out of it,” she elaborated.
