Meghan Markle Pens Heartfelt Handwritten Notes To Women Looking For Work Through Smart Works

Meghan Markle is sending good luck wishes to unemployed women.

The Duchess Of Sussex penned a series of heartfelt handwritten notes to the women ready to return to the workplace through the organization Smart Works.

Smart Works provides help by sharing tips and professional attire for job interviews.

RELATED: John Oliver On Meghan Markle’s Revelations About The Royal Family: ‘I Didn’t Find Any Of It Surprising’

An Instagram post from the organization, which has worked closely with Markle in the past, shared a look at the personal notes addressed to each woman. She signed each message to a personalized sentence of encouragement in her own handwriting.

For one client, Markle wrote, “You’ll be amazing in your interview! Remember deep breaths and be yourself.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Santa Barbara Home Invaded Over Christmas

In another note, she said, “I wanted to offer my personal congratulations on landing a new position in public health — I can’t think of anything more important right now. And I’m so pleased to know that Smart Works supported you in the lead-up to your successful job interview.”

Despite Meghan and her husband Prince Harry’s decision to step down as senior working members of the Royal Family, Markle has continued to work alongside Smart Works.