Rainn Wilson Debuts New Comedy Creation In Paranormal Podcast ‘Dark Air With Terry Carnation’

Rainn Wilson is stepping into a new role, and fans won’t be seeing it so much as hearing it.

In the former “Office” star’s latest venture, he portrays Terry Carnation, the “Pope of the Paranormal,” in “Dark Air with Terry Carnation”, a darkly comedic new podcast from Audioboom,

Created by Wilson, the podcast explores the on- and off-air exploits of host Terry Carnation, described as “a late-night talk-radio show host who deals with bizarre topics, outrageous callers… and gets caught up in a mystery of his own.”

Dennys Ilic/Audioboom

RELATED: Rainn Wilson Gets Back Into Character As Dwight Schrute, Surprises His Son’s Former Nanny With Dream Home Renovation

The first season consists of 14 episodes, released weekly, with Wilson joined by Karan Soni (“Deadpool”) as his co-star and Al Madrigal (“I’m Dying Up Here”) as his boss.

Additional guest stars in season one include Yvette Nicole Brown, Tom Lennon, Mindy Sterling, Jason Reitman, Sam Neill, Nathan Fillion, Mark Proksch, Rizwan Manji, Kevin Smith and Desmin Borges, in addition to his former Dunder Mifflin co-workers Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey and Creed Bratton.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Responds After ‘Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Says He Doesn’t Know Who She Is

The first episode of “Dark Air with Terry Carnation” debuts April 1, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else podcasts are found. Listen to a trailer below: