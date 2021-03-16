Ian McShane Says ‘American Gods’ Source Material Serves As ‘A Blueprint’ For The Show’s Direction

Ian McShane weighs in on the great debate between fans of shows or movies, and fans of the source material.

McShane has starred as Mr. Wednesday, a con artist and the god Odin, on “American Gods”. The show is based on Neil Gaiman’s 2001 novel of the same name. McShane caught up with IMDb’s “Movies That Changed My Life” to discuss the everlasting conversations about where the show does and does not do the novel justice.

RELATED: ‘American Gods’ Season 3 Cast Additions Include Marilyn Manson, Wale

“It’s been an interesting journey,” McShane reflected. “I think the first series was overpraised. I think the second series was underpraised, and series three, I don’t know where we land with that, but I mean, you’ve got so many people, who got their own opinions about what the show should be and, you know, other people writing it, other people ideas, what they call hardcore fans.”

“I’m not quite sure, because the book actually is not a book,” he asserted. “It’s a blueprint. You put, put your own ideas on it, you put your own, um, you put your own spin onto whatever. I mean, that’s what Gaiman does, Gaiman gives you a sort of a blueprint.”

McShane, 78, is prepared to close his chapter in the larger “American Gods” mythos.

RELATED: ‘American Gods’ Star Ian McShane Talks Mr. Wednesday’s Sacrifice

“I’ve enjoyed playing it, you know. And I enjoy him, he’s a great character. Um, I think we’ve come to the end of the road with it, but we’ll see,” he teased. “It’s been fun. It’s been a good three years. Well no actually, all altogether it’s gonna be near, up, coming up to five years.”

“American Gods” premiered in April 2017 and its third season premiered earlier this year.