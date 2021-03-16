Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Adopt Adorable Rescue Dog After It Was Featured On ‘Live’

Click to share this via email

There is a new family member in the Consuelos household.

After featuring an adorable Maltese/Shih Tzu pup named Lena on “Live With Kelly And Ryan”, Kelly Ripa brought the furry friend home.

During Tuesday’s episode of the morning talk show, Ripa told her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, “The Consueloses have made a decision to adopt Lena.”

Lena was originally featured on the show on March 8, but quickly was welcomed home after a chat with Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos. The pair wanted to make sure the new dog and their other rescue, Chewie, got along.

“My whole fear was that I didn’t want Chewie to feel replaced in any way,” Ripa explained.

While Lena’s move home has been smooth, Ripa admits her kids Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18, want to rename the sweet pooch.

“My kids want her to be named Leia, as in Princess Leia, because we have Chewie,” Ripa explained. “I don’t know. I need guidance.”

As of now, Ripa still refers to the pup as “Lena/Leia.”