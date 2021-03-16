Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Have Heart-To-Heart About Sofia Richie In Sneak Peek At ‘KUWTK’ Season Premiere

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is about to debut its final season, and a new clip from the upcoming season premiere focuses on Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick.

In the video, Kardashian wants to know what’s going on with him and girlfriend Sofia Richie. “I heard you’re on a break,” she tells him.

“I think people just come into our lives and maybe think it’s easier than they think,” he replies.

“Easier like what?” she asks.

“Easier to be with you or to be with me, but it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage,” Disick explains. “And it’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together, and our friends.”

Explaining that he’s also been clear that their children are his top priority, he adds, “I even put it out there that taking care of you is one of my priorities.”

The conversation is interrupted by Disick’s confessional, describing Richie as “an absolute trouper, but the truth is anybody dating somebody is gonna feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them.”

The camera then cuts back to Kardashian and Disick on the sofa, where he tells her, “Are we just gonna, like, grow old, travelling the world with the kids, living like one house down from each other or together at some point?”

“Well, it’s great that we can do that with the kids and the kids, like, love it, you know?” she responds. “But… and I do think like we do to be respectful of our relationship and make sacrifices for that, if it means a lot to you.”

The season premiere of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” kicks off on Thursday, March 18.