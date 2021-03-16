First Look Photos, Premiere Date Revealed For New Netflix Comedy ‘The Upshaws’

Get ready to meet “The Upshaws”.

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled a batch of first-look photos from the new sitcom, co-created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks.

Sykes also appears in the upcoming series, which stars comedian Mike Epps and Kim Fields, a.k.a. Tootie from “The Facts of Life”.

RELATED: Sherlock Holmes Gets Help From ‘The Irregulars’ In Teaser For New Netflix Series

“Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success,” reads the streamer’s synopsis for the new series. “But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.”

LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX © 2021

LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX © 2021

LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX © 2021

LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX © 2021

LISA ROSE/NETFLIX © 2021

LISA ROSE/NETFLIX © 2021

It all begins on Wednesday, May 12, when Netflix debuts all 10 episodes of the first season of “The Upshaws”.