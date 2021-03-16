First Look Photos, Premiere Date Revealed For New Netflix Comedy ‘The Upshaws’

Get ready to meet “The Upshaws”.
On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled a batch of first-look photos from the new sitcom, co-created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks.
Sykes also appears in the upcoming series, which stars comedian Mike Epps and Kim Fields, a.k.a. Tootie from “The Facts of Life”.
“Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success,” reads the streamer’s synopsis for the new series. “But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.”
It all begins on Wednesday, May 12, when Netflix debuts all 10 episodes of the first season of “The Upshaws”.