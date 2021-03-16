Priyanka Chopra Claps Back At Hater Who Questioned If She’s ‘Qualified’ To Announce Oscar Nominations

Priyanka Chopra - 'The Sky Is Pink' Premiere TIFF 2019
Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas announced the nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards on Monday, but an entertainment journalist’s snarky tweet questioning their qualifications earned him a solid clapback.

Peter Ford — who bills himself Twitter as “the best & most widely heard entertainment reporter in Australia & NZ. Allegedly” — disparaged the couple in a tweet he issued on Monday.

“No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees,” he wrote, accompanying a photo of the spouses.

Chopra was not impressed by the diss, and responded with a tweet of her own.

“Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration,” she wrote, accompanied by a video featuring her numerous collection of screen credits. 

Check out how Chopra’s fans have been responding on Twitter:

