Priyanka Chopra Claps Back At Hater Who Questioned If She’s ‘Qualified’ To Announce Oscar Nominations

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas announced the nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards on Monday, but an entertainment journalist’s snarky tweet questioning their qualifications earned him a solid clapback.

Peter Ford — who bills himself Twitter as “the best & most widely heard entertainment reporter in Australia & NZ. Allegedly” — disparaged the couple in a tweet he issued on Monday.

“No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees,” he wrote, accompanying a photo of the spouses.

Chopra was not impressed by the diss, and responded with a tweet of her own.

“Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration,” she wrote, accompanied by a video featuring her numerous collection of screen credits.

Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford https://t.co/8TY2sw1dKb pic.twitter.com/T8DnQbtXZG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2021

Check out how Chopra’s fans have been responding on Twitter:

Lol he protected his account 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/88eLG4zCiP — Naiya Bhatt (@naiyatweetz) March 16, 2021

Not only does this diminish a woman’s career but also disregards the importance of World Cinema and it’s presence at the Oscars 🙃.

Like film doesn’t just revolve around American movies . — Ash is missing Grogu (@fluffybook) March 16, 2021

STAY THIS SAVAGE. PLS DONT EVER CHANGE. THIS IS THE PRIYANKA WE LOVE. !!!!! QUEEN THINGS ONLYYY — kay ღ (@karishmaroshan) March 16, 2021

How can i like this a million times 🙌🏼🔥🔥🔥🔥 that’s my QUEEN — Scarlet (@Scarlet50881735) March 16, 2021

Lol, he deleted the post. Priyanka and Nick – 1 Peter Ford – 0 — Paul David Hager ( mixer ) (@PDHMIX1) March 16, 2021

Someone is standing up for herself. We love to see it ma'am 🙌 — PC_unfinished (@PcUnfinished) March 16, 2021