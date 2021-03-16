Nick Jonas Reveals His ‘Dream’ Role Would Be To Play Bruce Springsteen In A Biopic

Nick Jonas appeared on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show for Apple Music on Tuesday, and revealed his all-time biggest “dream” role would be to play Bruce Springsteen in a big-screen biopic.

“Well, growing up in New Jersey, Bruce obviously has a special place in my heart and my creative life,” Jonas told Lowe.

“And it is a dream of mine — and I’ll just go ahead and say it, hoping that it gets to the right ears — but it’s a dream of mine to play him in a movie one day and tell his story in some way that would be honouring to him and that he could be involved with,” he explained.

RELATED: Lindsay Joan Has Blake Shelton And Nick Jonas Fighting Over Her Explosive Performance On ‘The Voice’

Jonas continued by expressing his admiration for the Boss.

“[I] could only hope to have a career as lengthy as his and as important as his has been to people,” Jonas said.

“And that was the thing that really stood out to me after going to a show is just, he’s been a champion for his fans his entire career, and you see it at the shows. It’s about them. Every moment’s about them, them having the best experience, best night of their week, their life, their year, whatever,” Jonas continued.

“Me and the brothers kind of said that about our shows,” he added. “It’s like, we always want to make sure that our artistic vision comes through and that we’re saying what we want to say, but we also want this to be the best night of our fan’s week or month or year. So we try to bring that same energy and that’s all thanks to Bruce’s model.”