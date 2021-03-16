Shaquille O’Neal Recalls Accidentally Getting IcyHot In His Nether Regions: ‘My Little Guys Started Getting Hot… Like, Really Hot’

IcyHot can do wonders on sore, aching muscles, but it’s important to keep the linament away from those sensitive areas.

It’s a lesson that former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal learned the hard way, and related the story during his recent appearance on Conan O’Brien’s “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast.

“I always used to see IcyHot in the locker room, and one day I kind of had like a thigh bruise, and the guy rubbed it, but he rubbed it too high,” O’Neal said of a team trainer who had inadvertently pushed some linament where it shouldn’t have been.

“So, during the game, my little guys started getting hot… like, really hot. Like, I thought something was wrong,” O’Neal told O’Brien.

“It got to the point where I was like, ‘Hey man, I think I need a doctor. My little guys are on fire.’”

The pain became so extreme he left the game and took a shower; however, that only made it worse. It was a janitor, he revealed, who advised him to use milk to calm down the burning, something he revealed actually worked.

“So now I’m in the shower pouring milk on my boys and the guys coming in, they’re looking at me like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’” he recalled, admitting that he’d “never felt a pain like that in my life.”

Shaq’s anecdote can be heard in the podcast below, beginning just after the 45-minute mark.