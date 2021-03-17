Gwen Stefani Invites Ellen DeGeneres To Be Maid Of Honour At Her Wedding To Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has a very important question to ask Ellen DeGeneres as she appears on her show Wednesday.

DeGeneres, who hasn’t seen Stefani since her engagement to Blake Shelton, asks if there’s anything she can do at the wedding, noting that Miley Cyrus has already offered to perform.

Stefani replies, “I was thinking about that a lot and I was picturing you in a mauve bridesmaid [outfit], maybe maid of honour.

“We can put some extensions in and make it [a] full flower arrangement, all that stuff.”

DeGeneres insists, “You just tell me the time and the place and I’ll be there.

“I don’t mind doing any of that for you because you’re my friend and anything you ask I will wear, I will put extensions in my hair… that’s how much I love you, Gwen.”

Stefani also talks about ranch life in Oklahoma during quarantine.

“It’s the first time I’ve spent that amount of time [at a ranch], basically manning the house… we had about 12 people there. I was cooking, I was cleaning, doing laundry, homeschooling, Zooming. It was a lot [but] it was a lot of fun at the same time.

“We found a baby armadillo, we found baby hogs that we were raising. I chainsaw… all of it. Everything that you can think of, we did it.”

Plus, Stefani chats about recreating some of her most well-known looks for her “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” music video and admits she was “taken aback” after realizing it’s been 25 years since No Doubt’s iconic album, Tragic Kingdom.