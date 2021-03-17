BLACKPINK’s Rosé Performs Solo Single ‘On The Ground’ On ‘The Tonight Show’

Click to share this via email

Rosé is making a big splash on her own.

The BLACKPINK singer debuted her solo single “On The Ground” last Friday, and on Tuesday she delivered a special performance of the song for “The Tonight Show”.

In the black-and-white performance, Rosé sings with a crew of backup dancers, busting a move on a reflective floor for some seemingly gravity-defying effects.

“On The Ground” became an immediate hit upon its release, setting the record for most YouTube views in 24 hours by a solo K-pop performer with over 41 million views, a record previously held by Psy for his “Gangnam Style” video.

Rosé’s song also broke the record for most concurrent viewers on YouTube.

The single is featured on the singer’s new album R, which was also released March 12.

On Twitter, fans were blown away by the “On The Ground” performance.

A visual masterpiece ROSÉ ON FALLON TONIGHT#SoloistROSÉwithFallon pic.twitter.com/O9eWvxU49r — 지 🏹 (@inthemoodforbp) March 17, 2021

KOREANS must be so proud of you. Imagine a KPOP SOLOIST first to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and nailed it? This is the best stage ever. THANKYOU ROSÉ. KPOP sets a new standard now bcuz you.#SoloistROSÉwithFallon #ROSÉOnFallon ROSÉ ON FALLON TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/GM2TpTVt5v — BLACKPINK ROSÉ DAILY (@rosedailyupdate) March 17, 2021

ON THE GROUND ON JIMMY FALLON pic.twitter.com/LAWnuZtr5n — rosé pics (@roseyarchive) March 17, 2021