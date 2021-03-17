Michelle Obama Still Refuses To Answer Jimmy Kimmel’s Question About Her And Barack’s Sex Life

Michelle Obama is still not answering that Jimmy Kimmel question about her and Barack Obama’s sex life.

Michelle appeared on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and the host couldn’t resist re-asking a question he asked her a couple of years ago during a stop on her book tour in Tacoma, Washington.

“I asked you that on the night that SEAL Team Six took out Osama bin Laden at your husband’s order, did you and your husband make love that night to celebrate,” Kimmel said about the al-Qaeda leader’s death in May 2011.

Michelle laughed, “You know, I have to tell your audience that for some very sick reason, you are very obsessed with this portion of that major, historical event in a way that no one else—no one, in the history of all the conversations I’ve had, has anybody drilled down on this particular point like you, Jimmy Kimmel. So I turn that back on you.”

She added, “That’s what you want to know. You’re still that little boy in your bedroom, under the cover with the flashlight, going, I hope nobody sees me.

“I’m still pleading the fifth on that one,” Michelle insisted.

The former first lady’s interview comes after Kimmel also asked her husband Barack the same question back in November.

Barack said at the time, “I suspect she was asleep. ‘Cause the truth of the matter, most of the time, by the time I was done working, she’d be snoozing. So, Michelle goes to bed about 9 o’clock.”