David Dobrik Says ‘I Don’t Stand For Any Misconduct’ After His ‘Vlog Squad’ Accused Of Sexual Assault

David Dobrik is addressing some serious accusations.

On Tuesday, an anonymous accuser spoke with Business Insider, recounting being sexually assaulted by Dobrik’s “Vlog Squad” member Dominykas Zeglaitis, who goes by “Durte Dom”.

According to the accuser, who goes by “Hannah” in the original story, Zeglaitis got her drunk and then assaulted her when she was 20 years old.

Hannah explained that she had gone to the Vlog Squad’s house in Los Angeles to shoot a video with some friends. While there, they were allegedly pressured to drink and then told they were going to film a video where they had a “fivesome.”

After continuing to give her alcohol, Zeglaitis allegedly raped her while she was drunk and unable to consent.

“There were definitely times she was drinking it of her own volition, but there were also times where he was clearly trying to get her to drink more,” Hannah’s friend, referred to as “Sarah”, said about Zeglaitis. “She was not fully coherent and articulate.”

After Hannah woke up with no recollection of the assault, her experience was included in a video by the Squad, which implied that Zeglaitis had a consensual threesome with Hannah and a friend.

“It seemed like I had a super-fun night with these famous vloggers basically, which is not what happened,” Hannah said. “I was exploited for content and stripped of autonomy and a voice.”

The video was later removed after Hannah messaged Zeglaitis to tell him the situation had made her uncomfortable.

In a video posted to his channel on Tuesday, Dobrik addressed Hannah’s allegations, among others.

Explaining that “consent is super, super important to me.”

He went on to say, “With people in my life that I don’t film with anymore, like Dom, I chose to distance myself, because I don’t align with some of the actions, and I don’t stand for any kind of misconduct. I’ve been really disappointed by some of my friends.”

He added that he has sometimes deleted some controversial videos because “these don’t represent me anymore and they’re hurtful to other people,” saying that he has “learned from [his] mistakes.”

Finally, Dobrik promised that his actions going forward will “speak louder than [his] words.”