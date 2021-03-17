Orlando Bloom On Early Fame: I Was ‘Painfully Trying To Live Without Being Looked At The Whole Time’

Orlando Bloom has some advice for his younger self.

Bloom, 44, had his breakthrough as Legolas in “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”. Bloom was 24 years old at the time of the movie’s premiere and it immediately catapulted him into other major roles in films like “Troy” and “Kingdom of Heaven”.

RELATED: Tom Budge Cut From New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ TV Series

“‘In terms of preparing my younger self for fame, I would honestly just say, you can’t take that stuff seriously. And you can’t let it stop you living your life,” the actor told The Big Issue on Monday, noting there was “so much heat and attention” on him at the time.

“I got really good at hiding myself because I was really, painfully, trying to live, without being just looked at the whole time,” he explained. “I would say to my young self, just appreciate it and enjoy it, and know today’s newspaper is tomorrow’s fish and chip paper, especially with those kind of [celebrity] magazines.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Gushes Over Fiancé Orlando Bloom

Bloom currently stars in Amazon Prime Video’s “Carnival Row” alongside Cara Delevingne. He and Katy Perry welcomed their first child in August.