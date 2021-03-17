Jennifer Garner Shares Sweet Post To Wish ‘Spy Daddy’ Victor Garber A Very Happy Birthday

Click to share this via email

Jennifer Garner shared a sweet message on Instagram Tuesday to mark the birthday of her former “Alias” co-star Victor Garber.

The actress starred on the show alongside the Canadian actor from 2001 to 2006.

She played Sydney Bristow, while he played the role of Jack Bristow.

Garner shared a sweet snap of the pair to celebrate “Spy Daddy” Garber’s 72nd birthday, revealing that was the only photo she could find where they weren’t laughing.

Garner asked, “Could you ever love this man one ounce more? No? Me, neither.”

She also told him, “I cannot wait to see you soon,” prompting questions as to whether there might be an “Alias” reunion at some point in the future.

Garner was recently asked about a possible reboot in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The mother of three insisted “Sign me up,” joking she’d “grab Bradley [Cooper, her former co-star and friend] by the scruff of his neck” if the show were given another go.