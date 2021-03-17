Dwayne Johnson Crashes Canadian Zoom Happy Hour With Big Teremana Tequila Announcement

Click to share this via email

Finally, Canadians will be getting a taste of the Rock’s tequila.

On Wednesday, Dwayne Johnson announced that his Teremana Tequila will be launching in Canada — this week in Ontario, with British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia to follow.

“Very cool news for Canada, finally,” the actor said in an Instagram video.

Later in the Instagram video, Johnson jumps into a Canadian happy hour held over Zoom to surprise fans who have been calling for him to launch his tequila brand north of the border.

“Hi, it’s good to meet you, my name is Kevin Hart,” Johnson joked.

Johnson has strong connections to Canada. His late father Rocky Johnson was born and raised in Canada, and the Rock himself briefly played football in Canada as a linebacker for the Calgary Stampeders in the 1990s.