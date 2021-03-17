Kelly Clarkson Channels Coldplay For Cover Of ‘Green Eyes’

Kelly Clarkson channels her inner Coldplay.

Clarkson and her house band Y’all covered the band’s song “Green Eyes” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The cover was the latest song to feature in her popular “Kellyoke” segment.

“Green Eyes” serves as the seventh track from Coldplay’s Grammy-winning sophomore studio album, A Rush of Blood To The Head. The album has since been certified 10x platinum.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Faith Hill’s “Keep Walkin’ On”, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely”, and Gwen Stefani’s “Misery”.