Gospel Singer Kirk Franklin Apologizes, Talks ‘Toxic’ Relationship With Son Kerrion Following Leaked Argument

Grammy-winning gospel singer Kirk Franklin is apologizing after his son Kerrion released footage of his dad hurling profanity during an argument.

Franklin is set to appear on Wednesday’s “The Tamron Hall” show alongside his wife Tammy Collins, where he’ll be asked about the clip in question.

Despite Kerrion being 32 years old, he’s alleging child abuse.

Kirk insisted during a sneak peek clip released by “Good Morning America“, “I know the truth and he knows the truth and I love him. I am confident there hasn’t been any physical abuse.

“We have had therapy sessions enough to know what the deeper issue is, we are just trying to help our son,” admitting their relationship had been challenging.

According to USA Today, Kirk said how he and Tammy sent Kerrion to therapy when he was a teenager, with him allegedly being in and out of counselling for over 20 years.

“When he became a grown man, his disrespect became more aggressive,” Kirk said, adding that sometimes he and Kerrion would go a year or more without talking.

“I respect Kerrion. I’m not Kerrion’s equal though… I’m his dad,” Kirk continued. “I can’t hear you when you are extremely aggressive when we’re communicating.”

The musician recently released an apology video on Twitter, in which he said: “Recently my son and I had an argument that he chose to record.

“I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper and I said words that are not appropriate and I am sincerely sorry to all of you. I sincerely apologize.”

He called their relationship “toxic.”