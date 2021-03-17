Michelle Young, Katie Thurston Hope Their Seasons Of ‘The Bachelorette’ Will Be A ‘Big Reset’ For The Franchise

Bachelor Nation received a big surprise on Monday night when it was announced that there would be a double dose of “The Bachelorette” this year.

During Matt James’ “After The Final Rose” special, host Emmanuel Acho revealed that both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young would be embarking on their own individual journeys for love in the summer and fall of 2021.

RELATED: Tayshia Adams Spills On Her New Role For The Next Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’

On Wednesday, the season 17 and 18 leading ladies spoke with “Good Morning America” about their upcoming seasons and why they hope they serve as a “big reset” for the franchise following the most recent season of “The Bachelor” and its racism controversies involving Rachael Kirkconnell and Chris Harrison.

“I think they’re on the wrong side of history. It’s 2021,” Thurston said of some viewers admitting that they won’t tune in without Harrison’s involvement.

The longtime host announced he would be “stepping back” from the franchise after seemingly defending Kirkconnell’s racist past during an interview with Rachel Lindsay.

Since his departure, it was announced that Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe would be taking over his hosting duties for the next season of “The Bachelorette”.

“I support Chris and everything that he’s doing, and I think that this is the best decision. I really feel like this is the big reset. There have been a ton of uncomfortable conversations, but important conversations,” Thurston added.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Matt James Chooses Winner After Dramatic Final Episode

Despite the fact that Young’s season won’t air until autumn, the teacher told “GMA” that pushing for more diversity will be her top priority as she prepares to meet her group of guys.

“They know that I’m going to push forward to make an impact in a positive way, and I think they’re kind of jumping on my train to do that with me,” she revealed.

RELATED: Emmanuel Acho Talks Taking Over From Chris Harrison To Host ‘The Bachelor: After The Final Rose’ Special

See their full interview with “GMA” above.