Sam Smith Performs Powerful Rendition Of ‘Kids Again’ On ‘Corden’

Sam Smith will never be a kid again.

On Tuesday, the singer appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” for a powerful performance of their single “Kids Again”.

“Do you even think about it?/The way that we changed the world,” they sing on the track. “And don’t it make you sad/That we’ll never be kids again?”

“Kids Again” was originally released on Smith’s most recent album Love Goes in 2020.

In a statement about the album back in September, the singer said, “I am sorry it’s taken a while. But these unprecedented times gave me the room and space to fall in love with these songs all over again. After it all, I still believe love is the answer. And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on.”

Originally titled To Die For, the album was postponed from its June release date until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.