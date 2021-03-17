Rihanna Buys Secluded $13.8-Million Mansion In Beverly Hills

Rihanna is calling a new Beverly Hills mansion home.

The singer is the new owner of a $13.8-million mansion in a highly coveted cul-de-sac in the mountains above Beverly Hills, with neighbours such as Paul McCartney, Matthew Perry, chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and Madonna.

Rihanna’s new property was previously owned by Mary Sheldon, the daughter of “I Dream of Jeannie” creator Sidney Sheldon, who sold the house to investor Daniel Starr. The 2016 sale of the home to Starr was chronicled in an episode of “Million Dollar Listing”. Starr demolished the 1930s property and rebuilt the current building before putting it on the market last year for $15 million.

RELATED: Kate Gosselin Sells Family Home Featured On ‘Kate Plus 8’ For Nearly US$1.1 Million

Backgrid

Hidden from the street, the 7,600-square-foot property is designed in a modern farmhouse style featuring an open floorplan, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Featuring French oak flooring, an open-air central courtyard leads to a multi-level terraced outdoor space with a pool, spa, and firepit. With a two-car garage, the home is dominated by a black-and-white design and features a large black bull sculpture on display. A built-in bar area boasts floor-to-ceiling bookcases and a fireplace, while the white-marble kitchen with brass fixtures boasts two islands, state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and a black leather tufted banquette.

Backgrid

RELATED: The Palace In ‘Coming 2 America’ Is Rick Ross’ Real Home

The resort-influenced master bedroom suite features stunning vistas of Coldwater Canyon, a spa-like master bath, and a custom closet with built-in black lacquer cabinetry and storage. A retaining wall and hedgerows circle the half-acre, steeply sloped property for complete privacy.

The Beverly Hills mansion is the latest property in the music and beauty mogul’s real estate portfolio. She also owns a nearby $6.8-million Hollywood Hills estate, a Wilshire Corridor condo, a vacation retreat in her native Barbados, property in the UK, and a $5.5-million penthouse in Century City where she currently resides.