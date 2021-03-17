Men Perform Striptease For Their Women In Jade Eagleson’s Hilarious ‘All Night To Figure It Out’ Music Video

Jade Eagleson trades in his cowboy hat for a stripper pole in the hilarious new music video for “All Night to Figure It Out”.

Exclusively premiering the visuals with ET Canada, the racy clip sees ordinary men perform their best Magic Mike-inspired routine for their real-life partner.

From college sweethearts all the way up to 55-60 year old grandparents, the documentary style video chronicles the entire process, beginning with teaching the men “the art of seduction.”

Viewers will see the hilarious outtakes of the men performing the steamy dance routine, while the women sit in a chair and watch the striptease go down.

Things heat up when the ladies are given a stack of $1 bills to make it rain as the men strut their stuff.

Meanwhile, the women were intentionally left in the dark and had no idea what they were about to witness.

“‘All Night to Figure It Out” is a little bit different for me because it’s outside my vocal comfort zone,” Eagleson tells ET Canada. “But it’s really exciting to me because I grew up listening to a lot of traditional country music, as well as hair metal, so it’s bit of a fusion of both and I’m excited to dive into both of those worlds.”

The catchy new track gives fans a sneak peek of the singer’s forthcoming sophomore project. It also marks his first release since his self-titled album, which is the most globally streamed debut album by a Canadian-signed country artist of all time.

In addition to new music, Eagleson tells us the extra downtime during lockdown has had its benefits, including spending much-needed time at home with his wife Marina and their baby boy Levi.

“I’m spending a lot of time with my family, which has been absolutely amazing,” he says. “Being able to see my son grow up is really incredible, every little moment is special.”

Watch the music video for “All Night to Figure It Out” above.