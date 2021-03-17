Dwayne Johnson’s Battle With Depression Plays Out On ‘Young Rock’

Dwayne Johnson’s battle with mental health issues and depression played out on Tuesday’s episode of “Young Rock”.

The actor tacked the important subject as viewers watched the actor playing him, Uli Latukefu, tear ligaments in his shoulder during football practice. He was then benched for an entire season before it even began after being tipped to become the University of Miami’s newest star.

Johnson then struggled with depression while dealing with the injury.

Johnson’s dad Rocky (played on the show by Joseph Lee Anderson) then told him: “That voice in your head, that’s fear. It’s trying to make you doubt yourself, trying to steal your confidence. But you can’t let it. You got to tune it out and keep going.”

The episode then flashed forward to the real-life Johnson saying during an interview, “My dad was just letting me know that I wasn’t alone, and that’s what I want to share with your audience is that you’re not alone.

“If you’re going through it and you’re struggling and you’re depressed, you’re not alone, and it’s OK to ask for help. Asking for help isn’t a weakness. Asking for help is actually our superpower,” Yahoo! reported.

Latukefu, who recreated the Rock’s iconic black turtleneck and fanny pack look on the latest episode, told TVLine of the tough subject matter, “We all have our hearts set on things, and then if they don’t work out we can lose ourselves. That’s sort of what Dwayne goes through at that point in time when he gets injured in college.

“And then it’s him trying to navigate his way and find out what’s next, and working his way toward that.”

He added of Johnson eventually getting better, “That’s such a truthful experience for a lot of us, and that was something I really tried to stay truthful to throughout that period.

“I’ve had my fair share of eating my way through some tough times as well — ice cream is my favourite — and while I wouldn’t let myself hang there too long, Dwayne was fresh out of high school and coming into a college team with the most storied reputation of that time. There was a lot of pressure. I’m glad he came through it, and I hope that I was able to capture that genuinely.”

Johnson was praised by viewers for the way he tackled mental health and depression during Tuesday’s episode:

Loving that #YoungRock is shining a light on mental illness and depression. I’ve always been impressed by the way @TheRock has been so open about his struggles. 👏🏻 — Lindsay (@canadianlinz) March 17, 2021

As someone who works with college students who struggle with depression, @ulilatukefu did a great job portraying the struggle. @TheRock sent a strong message about the strength in asking for help. Awesome episode tonight of #YoungRock — Brock Severson (@brockabye) March 17, 2021

“Asking for help is our superpower”. This hit pretty hard 😭 #YoungRock — Kalind Patel (@NYCKNP) March 17, 2021

Idk if @TheRock will see this but tonight's episode of #YoungRock hit me like a ton of bricks. Extremely relatable. Depression ain't no joke…but neither are we 💪💪💪💪 — Big Body Banks (@AManTheyCallPop) March 17, 2021

I know that feeling. I even struggled with depression a few times in my life. Relieved to know I’m not the only one. #YoungRock — Kalind Patel (@NYCKNP) March 17, 2021

If The Rock can rise above depression, so can you. Never be ashamed to ask for help. You are loved. #YoungRock — Hardy Wrestling Podcast (@hardywrestlepod) March 17, 2021