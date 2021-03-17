Pam Dawber To Join Husband Mark Harmon On ‘NCIS’

“NCIS” is getting a dose of real-life love.

“NCIS” star Mark Harmon (Leroy Gibbs) will be joined on-set by his wife Pam Dawber for four episodes. She will make her debut as Marcie Warren, “a seasoned investigative journalist who uses her savvy wit and down-to-earth people skills to aid in her tireless pursuit of truth,” per Entertainment Weekly.

Harmon and Dawber have been married since 1987 and have two children: Sean Harmon, 32, and Ty Christian Harmon, 28.

Dawber is best known for her work with Robin Williams on “Mork & Mindy” and recently appeared on CBS’s “The Odd Couple” in 2016. She will make her “NCIS” debut on April 6.