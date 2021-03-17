Jennifer Garner Reveals ’13 Going On 30′ Dance Rehearsal Almost Made Mark Ruffalo Quit

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in "13 Going on 30". Photo: Tracy Bennett/Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock

Mark Ruffalo really doesn’t like dancing.

In a recent video for The Skimm’s Instagram page, Jennifer Garner took a stroll through memory lane, looking back on the classic “Thriller” dance in “13 Going on 30”.

“We started to learn the dance,” Garner said. “Our first rehearsal, I think it was Mark and Judy [Greer], and Judy and I were both dancers growing up and poor Mark didn’t know that.”

Apparently all that was just too much for Ruffalo, the actresses recalled.

“He came in and he hated the rehearsal process so much he almost dropped out of the movie,” she explained.

Recently, Garner shared a photo with Ruffalo from the set of their new film together, “The Adam Project”.