Netflix Drops Cute New Trailer For Animated Movie Musical ‘Arlo The Alligator Boy’

Netflix just dropped the new trailer for “Arlo the Alligator Boy”.

The cute film sees Arlo leave his life in the swamp to search for his father, with him meeting some fantastic friends along the way.

RELATED: First Look Photos, Premiere Date Revealed For New Netflix Comedy ‘The Upshaws’

Credit: Netflix

A synopsis reads, “Upon learning that he is from New York City, Arlo, a wide-eyed boy who is half human and half alligator, decides to leave his sheltered life in the swamp and search for his long lost father.

“The animated musical movie, ‘Arlo the Alligator Boy’, will launch Arlo’s journey as he meets a group of misfits who quickly become his new family. Once Arlo’s adventure lands him in New York City, the series, ‘I Heart Arlo’, will kick off as he and his newfound crew set up shop in an abandoned seaside neighbourhood and help bring it back to life.”

Credit: Netflix

RELATED: Sherlock Holmes Gets Help From ‘The Irregulars’ In Teaser For New Netflix Series

The cute flick stars the likes of Michael J. Woodard (Arlo), Mary Lambert (Bertie), Michael “Flea” Balzary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers (Ruff) and Annie Potts (Edmee).

Tony Hale (Teeny Tiny Tony), Brett Gelman (Marcellus), Jonathan Van Ness (Furlecia), Haley Tju (Alia), Jennifer Coolidge (Stucky) and Vincent Rodriguez III (Ansel Beauregard) also feature.

“Arlo the Alligator Boy” hits Netflix on April 16.