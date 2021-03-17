Javicia Leslie And Her Mom Both Expected She Would Miss Out On ‘Batwoman’ Role

Javicia Leslie and her mom were both unconvinced she would score the role as “Batwoman” on Showcase.

Leslie made history as the first Black Batwoman in Showcase’s series of the same name. Leslie replaced Ruby Rose after just one season as the titular character on “Batwoman”.

RELATED: Javicia Leslie Opens Up About Becoming The New ‘Batwoman’

“I picked up the phone with the expectation that I didn’t get it. When she said, ‘May I speak to Ryan Wilder (Jones’ character), I was like, ‘No, for real? They chose me?” Jones dished. “I immediately called my mom and weirdly, my mom had the same expectation.”

“When I called her, I’m like, ‘Mom.’ She’s like, ‘They didn’t choose you.’ I’m like, ‘jeez, is this really the confident we have in ourselves right now?’ We were just really excited. It was a great, great moment.”

RELATED: ‘Batwoman’ Star Javicia Leslie Debuts Brand New Batsuit

Leslie made her debut as “Batwoman” in the season two premiere in January.

“Batwoman” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showcase.